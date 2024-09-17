FOUR CHILDREN TRAPPED IN FREEZER IN NAMIBIA DIE

Police in Namibia are investigating the death of four children who were playing in an empty old freezer in the north-eastern Zambezi Region.

Aged between three and six, the children were found inside the unused deep freezer in the densely populated area of the town of Katima Mulilo on Monday afternoon.

The police believe the children were accidentally trapped while playing and suffocated inside but investigations are under way.

Of the four children, two suffocated to death in the fridge while two others died in the hospital while receiving treatment, the public broadcaster reported. (BBC News)