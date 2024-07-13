Four cousins among 11 pupils k!lled in SA school bus crash

A family is grieving the loss of four children k!lled in a horror crash near Johannesburg, South Africa on Wednesday morning, July 10, 2024.

Brothers Hlompho Hlalele, 11, and Reneilwe Hlalele, 7, along with sisters Sihle Hlalele, 12, and Thato Hlalele, 8, were on their way to school when tragedy struck. The victims’ mothers are sisters.

According to the Department of Education in Gauteng, 11 learners from Rocklands Primary School and one learner from Laerskool Blyvooruitsig in Carletonville, Merafong City, Gauteng, along with driver were killed.

It is alleged that the learner transport was hit from behind by a bakkie in the Kokosi-Wedela area in Merafong, West of Johannesburg, causing it to overturn and subsequently catch fire.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding this horrific incident.

Gauteng MEC for Education, Sport, Arts, Culture & Recreation, Matome Chiloane, on Thursday led a delegation of officials to the Hlalele family home.

Addressing media at the home, Gauteng MEC for Roads & Transport Kedibone Diale-Tlabela, said investigations are under way to determine if the vehicle was licensed to carry learners.

“The team is investigating so we can give answers. It’s really a sad moment. We are trying hard to get answers,” she said.

She further urged parents and transport service providers to prioritise learners’ safety.

“Let’s verify. Let’s make sure that kids travel safe to school especially when using private transport. To service providers, let’s care for our children and not think about profits,” she said.