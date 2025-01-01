FOUR DIE IN ROAD ACCIDENT NEAR KAPIRI, DANDY CRAZY SERIOUSLY INJURED – POLICE





Four people have tragically lost their lives, and one sustained serious injuries in a road accident that occurred on December 31, 2024, at around 19:10 hours at Green Leaf area, approximately 25 kilometers south of Kapiri Mposhi along the Great North Road. The accident involved three vehicles.





According to police, the accident happened when the driver of a truck traveling from Kapiri Mposhi toward Kabwe lost control of the vehicle due to excessive speed and collided with a Toyota Allex and a Nissan Hardbody coming from the opposite direction.





The driver of the Toyota Allex and two passengers died on the spot, while musician Dandy Crazy, who was also in the Toyota Allex, sustained serious injuries and is currently admitted to Kabwe Central Hospital.



The driver of the Nissan Hardbody, who was the sole occupant, also died on the spot.





The bodies of the deceased, who have not yet been identified, are being held at Kapiri Mposhi Urban Clinic mortuary.





The driver of the truck and his passenger escaped unhurt. However, the driver fled the scene after providing his details to police officers. Authorities have launched a manhunt to bring him to justice.