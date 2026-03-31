Four IDF Soldiers Unalived and Two Injured in Intense Combat Clash with Hezboll∆h in Southern Lebanon





In a tragic development from the ongoing operations along the Israel-Lebanon border, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have confirmed that four soldiers were unalived and two others were injured in a single ground combat incident against Hezboll∆h in southern Lebanon on March 30, 2026.





The fallen soldiers, from the Nahal Reconnaissance Battalion, have been identified as:

Captain Noam Madmoni, 22, from Sderot

Staff Sergeant Ben Cohen, 21, from Lahavim (Lehavim)

Staff Sergeant Maxsim Entis, 21, from Bat Yam

The name of the fourth soldier has not yet been cleared for publication, as the families have been notified. The two injured soldiers are receiving medical treatment, with one reported in serious condition.





This incident marks a significant single-event loss for the IDF in the current escalation of hostilities in southern Lebanon, amid continued ground operations aimed at neutralizing Hezboll∆h threats.





The report comes directly from the official IDF announcement, as covered by credible sources including The Jerusalem Post, Haaretz, and The Times of Israel.





This remains a developing story, with further details expected as the investigation continues.



Source: Israel Defense Forces (IDF) official statements via The Jerusalem Post and Haaretz reporting (March 31, 2026).