Four Kasama youths, suspected to be political cadres, that are allegedly seen captured in a video that has gone viral mercilessly beating up a local senior civil servant in her office, have today appeared for plea in the Kasama Magistrate Court.

Appearing before Principal Resident Magistrate, Osward Chibalo, the accused quartet namely; Andrew Sichimba, 27 of Mukulumpe township, Boniface Kaonga, 30 of Musenga township, Nathan Phiri, 23 of Amini village and Costen Kalimwengo 24 of Winberg suburb, pleaded not guilty.

The infamous four are facing a charge of assault, criminal trespass and theft.

And Magistrate Chibalo has denied the accused bail after the State objected to their lawyer’s application on grounds that none of them is of a fixed abode.

Meanwhile, the accused are remanded in custody at Kasama’s Milima Correctional Facility.

This matter, in which the four Kasama youths allegedly beat up the District Administrative Officer, or DAO, Beauty Namukoko, on Friday last week, in her office, has since been adjourned to 27th January, 2022 for commencement of the trial.

Story courtesy of Radio Mano