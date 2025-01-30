A VERY SOBER CONVERSATION.
We had a very sober conversation this evening with with UN Rapporteur Ms Khan who is in the country to investigate specifically the infringements on the right to freedom of Speech.
We have agreed generally that four laws are a subject of controversy in regards the infringement on the right to freedom of speech.
SEDITIOUS PRACTICES is too vague and subject to abuse and must in a normal society be repealed.
HATE SPEECH.infact is a very unrealistic law which is never in the books of laws in most jurisdictions.
This law has been abused and should not be allowed to sit under our books of laws as its is likely to cause dissent.
PUBLIC ORDER ACT
The the POA has been subject of abuse for many years and is the main cause of the infringements on the right to freedom of expression.
CYBER SECURITY AND CYBER CRIMES LAW.
This law is equally too vague and subject to serious abuse of the rights to freedom of speech
These four laws have been highly abused have in the recent past caused do much apprehension and we have reached a stage where we all need to have a serious conversation on these laws for they are not helping us live in harmony.
BINWELL MPUNDU
NKANA MP
UMWINA NKANA
#ichabaice
From the author can we expect objectivity?
Is he even a lawyer?
Let the UN fimo fimo write her report and lets take it from there. Why pre-empt her opinion?
Stop putting the cart before the horse, Mpundu.
Some of the laws that you have spoken about who made them into law? Is it not you the same PF that enacted the same laws you are condemning. And you stand on an anthill to show how you wasted the tax payer as MP while being paid very large sums of Money as graduitiy and asking for a further raise in enmoluments? What a bunch of theiving cheap skates. Ripping off Zambians ati we are working yet just stealing from the public with laws that you now write off.