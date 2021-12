Four PF Kabwata constituency aspiring candidates have successfully applied for adoption.

These are Clement Tembo, Patrick Mwape, Nalishebo Sinyama and Gabriel Kibombwe

The four applied at all 3 levels and were the only ones interviewed by the constituency committee today.

The Kabwata seat fell vacant after the death of UPND member of parliament Levy Mkandawire and the by election is slated for 20th January 2022.