FOUR PF PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATES APPLY TO JOIN UPND

At least four opposition Patriotic Front (PF) Presidential candidates have applied to join the ruling United Party for National Development (UPND).

UPND Energy Committee Member Noel Nkhoma disclosed this in Dynamic Analysis Zambia WhatsApp Group.

“Baba BH (Brian Hapunda), l can tell you that as at now, we have 4 of your Presidential Candidates who have applied to join the progressive UPND,” he said.

Mr. Nkhoma who is also Member of the Provincial Management Committe (PMC) Eastern Province stated that being a reasonable party who believe in democracy, UPND had put their applications in abeyance.

“We don’t want to cause more trouble for the troubled biggest Opposition Party. Zikomo,” he said.