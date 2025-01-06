FOUR POLICE OFFICERS THAT RAPED A TEENAGER IN LUANGWA ARRESTED



FOUR police officers in Luangwa who reportedly took turns in sexually raping a drunk teenage girl they had arrested have been charged with rape. Police public relations officer Rae Hamoonga confirmed the development.





The suspects are chief inspector Kebby Hamainde, sergeant Cuthbert Monde and constables Morgan Muleya and Crispin Chunda.



“All [the police officers] were charged and awaiting to appear in court,” Mr Hamoonga said in a response to a query.





Three weeks ago, four male police officers in Luangwa were detained for allegedly raping a drunk 18-year-old girl they had apprehended for idling outside a bar at night.





It is alleged that the girl was raped by three of the police officers in a car parked at Luangwa Police Station, before a chief inspector took her to a lodge where he also forced himself on her