Four Russian soldiers accused of war crimes by US

Four Russian soldiers are being accused of doing very bad things during a war, by taking and hurting a person from the United States who was living in Ukraine. Officials have said this.

US lawyers say the American person lived in Ukraine since 2021 and did not fight in the war.

He was kept for 10 days in April 2022, and people say he was made to think he was going to be killed and was hit.

This is the first time that the US has accused someone of breaking its law against war crimes.

On Wednesday morning, Attorney General Merrick Garland said they were charging people for the illegal war in Ukraine. This is an important step towards holding them accountable.