FOUR SUSPECTED CR!MINALS ARRESTED

…. for ha@cking into people’s WhatsApp accounts and ste@ling money from mobile accounts

Lusaka… July 11, 2024

Police in Lusaka have arrested four people in connection with the offences of Unauthorized access to data, Identity related cr!mes and Obtaining money by pretences.

Police have been receiving complaints from members of the public that their whatsApp accounts were being h@cked and subsequently losing money.

Police instituted investigations which led to the arrest of four suspects among them two mobile money agents identified as Brian Bwalya Malama, aged 44, of Chelstone area and Austin Malama, aged 36, of Obama area.

Police have also arrested David Kabwe and Mwiya Machwani both aged 32 of Lusaka’s Kamanga compound in connection with the same offences.

Police investigation revealed that victim’s whatsApp accounts were compromised and taken over by the suspects were money was drawn from unsuspecting members of the public who thought they were chatting with persons known to them when infact not.

Police have discovered that the suspects use WhatsApp Platforms such as LUNO and Bitcoin investment.

We are appealing to members of the public who could have been sw!ndled as a result of sending money to persons using names such as Anita Nkhuwa, Derrick Mulenga and Mervis Sakala to report to any Police station.

Members of the public are advised to always confirm using normal voice calls before engaging in any mobile transaction.

Danny Mwale

Deputy Police Public Relations Officer