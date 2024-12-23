FOUR SUSPECTS ESCAPE FROM CRUMBLING KANSENSHI POLICE CELLS



The crumbling infrastructure of Kansenshi Police Station in Ndola has laid bare significant security vulnerabilities, leading to a dramatic escape of four suspects from its deteriorating cells.





The vulnerability of the cells was exploited when four suspects broke through the cell’s fragile ceiling and fled, exposing the urgent need for structural improvements.





Ndola District Commissioner Joseph Phiri described the incident as a wake-up call, emphasizing that the safety of police infrastructure is crucial to maintaining law and order.