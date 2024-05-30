Four workers arrested for stealing US$500k worth of items from Robert Mugabe’s Blue Roof residence

Four former employees of Grace Mugabe, the widow of ex-President Robert Mugabe identified as Allen Chinamonya (42), Danmore Chinamonya (35), Samson Karonga, and Brighton Bunganirwa (46) have been arraigned before a Harare court over allegations of stealing household items valued at approximately US$500,000 from the Blue Roof mansion in Borrowdale.

Appearing before the court on Tuesday, May 28, State prosecutor Lancelot Mutsokoti revealed that Allen Chinamonya, initially a groundsman, later became a driver from 2004 to 2022. Similarly, Danmore Chinamonya transitioned from groundsman to driver over the same period. At the time of the alleged theft, Karonga worked as an electrician at the Blue Roof, while Bunganirwa served as a gardener.

The alleged theft occurred over several years, beginning in 2018 when Grace Mugabe brought 11 containers filled with household items from the State House following the 2017 ousting of her husband. Despite securing these containers with locks, the four accused allegedly conspired to break the padlocks and steal various items, including television sets, clothing, cutlery, and bath towels, between 2018 and May 2024.

Grace Mugabe discovered the theft on May 22, 2024, during a visit to select items for donation to the African Liberation Museum. She reported the incident to Borrowdale police on May 25.

Law enforcement officials conducted a raid at Allen Chinamonya’s residence, recovering several items, including a cream men’s suit, a white short-sleeved men’s suit, bed covers, and a black and silver television set. From Danmore Chinamonya’s home, police recovered a navy blue short-sleeved men’s suit and a Zanu PF long-sleeved shirt with a floral pattern.

The recovered items were positively identified by Grace Mugabe as stolen property. The total value of the recovered goods is estimated at just US$2,000, a fraction of the US$500,000 worth of items believed to have been stolen.