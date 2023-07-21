FOUR ZAMBIAN TRADERS ROBBED IN TANZANIA

Nine men suspected to be Tanzanian nationals have robbed of four Zambian marketers goods worth thousands of Kwacha as they were returning from neighboring Tanzania’s Majengo area.

The quartet was from purchasing tomatoes for resale at Black market on the Zambian side, when they were attacked at no man’s land by a group comprising of nine men who grabbed their merchandise and threatened to beat them up.

Muchinga Province police Commissioner, Kaunda Mubanga says the assailants are suspected Tanzanian nationals as they spoke fluent Swahili language.

Mr. Mubanga explains that the mugger’s action was a reiteration to their goods that were equally confiscated by Nakonde District Council officers during an operation conducted the previous Saturday.

He further says the stolen merchandise are valued at K2200, further identifying the victims as 23-year-old Bupe Namukonda of Katozi village in Nakonde.

Others are 30-Year-old Sankananji Nachizya, 39-year-old Mary Musonda, and Mirriam Nakapizye aged 27 all of Ntindi village in Nakonde.

The Commanding officer says no arrests have been made but arrangements are being prepared with the Tanzanian law enforcement officers to bring the culprits to book.

Nakonde FM