FOUR ZAMBIANS HELD HOSTAGE BY DRC SOLDIERS

Four Zambians of Kambowa area in Masaiti district are being held hostage by soldiers from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) after they tried to protest over the rampant smuggling of mealie-meal at one of the entry points in the district.

Peter Makowela, a resident of Kambowa, says the four were arrested by the Congolese soldiers on the border when they were protesting against smuggling of Zambia mealie into that country.

Mr. Makowela says to release them, DRC nationals are demanding a sum of K13, 000 per person to be released.

And Ndola District Commissioner Joseph Phiri who visited the area in the company of Masaiti district commissioner Annie Matutu and members of the Ndola district joint operation committee (DJOC) said he was in receipt of a report of four youths that were being held hostage by the soldiers from DRC.

Mr. Phiri assured that the issue was being handled by the security wings who were engaging their Congolese counterpart to ensure that the youths were released.