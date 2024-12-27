FOURTEEN DEATHS RECORDED IN ZAMBIA DURING CHRISTMAS HOLIDAY ROAD ACCIDENTS



Police Public Relations Officer Rae Hamoonga reported that from 18:00 hours on 24th December to 06:00 hours on 26th December 2025, the Zambia Police recorded 125 road accidents across the country.



In a statement seen by Byta FM News, Hamoonga stated that the 14 deaths resulted from 12 fatal accidents, while 55 persons sustained critical injuries from incidents classified as serious.





He added that 51 accidents were recorded as damage-only involving property, while 30 slight accidents were recorded, with 41 persons sustaining minor injuries.



Hamoonga noted that the figures showed a notable decrease from the 281 road traffic accidents recorded during the same period in 2023, although the fatality rate was higher with 16 victims.





Lusaka Province recorded the highest number of road traffic accidents, with 73 accidents, followed by Copperbelt with 21, Eastern with 16, Southern with 13, and Central with 12.





Meanwhile, Luapula Province recorded 11 accidents, North-Western had 9, Muchinga had 6, while Northern and Western Provinces had 5 accidents each.