FPI demands release of Muvi TV journalists

The Free Press Initiative-FPI writes…

FPI STATEMENT ON POLICE DETENTION OF MUVI TV JOURNALIST AND CAMERA PERSON

Lusaka, November 14, 2022 – The Free Press Initiative is very shocked to learn of the detention of Muvi TV journalist, Innocent Phiri, and his camera person, Obvious Kapunda, last night as they were filming police raid at Chilufya Tayali’s house.

The detention of the innocent journalists is a serious infringement on media freedom.

It is also an outrageous mistake to ever make in a democratic country.

The police’s action is a total departure from their own promises that they will ensure free space for the practice of journalism without intimidation.

Additionally, they are causing serious embarrassment to President Hakainde Hichilema and his entire government that have promised to serve without any incidences of journalist arrest, intimidation, beatings and otherwise.

What is shocking is that police are doing this at a time when they have on many occassions engaged media on how they can assist in providing a safe space for journalists.

This act shows less or little interest on their part to collaborate with journalists as both parties execute their duties and responsibilities in the field.

We, therefore, call for the immediate and unconditional release of the two journalists that did nothing but carry out their duties and rights.

#freeinnocent

#freeobvious

#JournalismIsNotACrime

Issued by

Joan Chirwa

FPI Zambia