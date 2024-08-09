“FQM has generously volunteered to transport 400,000 metric tonnes of maize at no cost to the government.

Today, Information and Media Permanent Secretary, Thabo Kawana addressed the nation through the media concerning reports about First Quantum Minerals transporting maize from Tanzania to Zambia.



✅First Quantum Minerals has offered to haul 400,000 metric tonnes of maize from Tanzania at no cost.



✅The cost of $500,000 for the haulage will be born by the mining company.



✅FQM transports Copper from North-western Zambia to Tanzania, on the return journey, the trucks come empty and will be carrying the maize to Zambia at no cost.



✅The total amount of maize in Tanzania to be transported to Zambia stands at over 500,000 Metric Tonnes.



✅The maize is being procured by government through the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit.



✅Local transporters have been engaged for the distribution of maize across the country. In the same vein, local transporters can participate by transporting maize from farmers to FRA depots.



✅84 districts out of 116 have been adversely affected by the El-Nino induced drought which the country experienced.



✅Government is grateful to First Quantum Minerals for their contribution.



✅Government has appealed the private sector and corporate citizens to emulate the step taken by FQM has done.

✅Contributions in whatever form are not limited to the international community but individuals noting that the affected are fellow Zambians.