FQM offer of $375m revenue share per year rejected by Panama govt

First Quantum Minerals – FQM who are the owners of both Kansanshi and Kalumbila mines in Zambia have expressed disappointment with the Panama Government over the halted discussions after they rejected an offer of $375 million per year in annual revenues and taxes.

Here in Zambia, our Finance Minister Dr. Situmbeko Musokotwane and ZCCM IH Chairperson Dorika Banda we’re defending the 3.1% revenue share which comes to about $50 million per annum stating that its a great deal for the country.

Below is copy of press release availed to ZBT released by FQM. Sometimes let’s have intellectual and logical debates devoid of narrow personal interests on national matters.