FQM RANKED 6TH LARGEST COPPER PRODUCER IN THE WORLD
… the ranking is done by mining commodities data provider Kitco
LUSAKA, ZAMBIA
First Quantum Minerals (FQM), which operates the Kansanshi and Sentinel mines in North-Western Province, has been ranked the sixth largest copper producer in the world.
The ranking by mining commodities data provider Kitco underscores the mining giant’s continued expansion of its operations in Zambia and globally despite subdued growth in the sector and supply chain disruptions coupled with freight-related constraints in 2021, in part induced by the pandemic.
The world’s largest copper producer, Codelco of Chile, produced some 1.7 million tonnes in 2021, while First Quantum produced 816,000 tonnes.
More than half of FQM’s global copper production during the year was produced in Zambia. Last year’s production was the highest annual copper production in First Quantum’s history, mostly driven by record production at its new Cobre Panama mine and the resilience of operations such as those in Zambia.
The increase in copper output in 2021 represented a 5 percent increase in output from 2020.
FQM’s operations in Zambia at both its Kansanshi and Sentinel mines contributed 435,000 tonnes of copper to the total global output, representing at least 53.3 percent of total output in 2021.
Kansanshi Mine in Solwezi achieved copper production of 202,000 for the full year, 19,000 lower than 2020, reflecting the depleting oxide ore in the maturing mine and that copper production in the fourth quarter of 2021 was 52,000 tonnes, a reduction of 1,000 tonnes from the same period of 2020 because of lower grades and oxide recoveries.
Sentinel Mine at Kalumbila achieved copper production of 233,000 tonnes for the full year, 18,000 tonnes lower than 2020 levels. 2021 performance was impacted by the Train 1 Ball Mill Trunnion failure in the first quarter and a lower grade profile, however, record quarterly throughput of 61,000 tonnes was achieved in the last quarter of 2021.
Compare Zambia to Chile. We have so much wealth but look at us. Look at the lack of development in North Western province. Truly laughable.
THESE ARE LIES.THIS REFLECTION IS SIMPLY A JUSTIFICATION FOR THE LOW SALARIES THAT THESE THIEVES ARE PAYING ITS EMPLOYEES.
THE BALL MILL IS ANOTHER EXCUSE THAT THESE GUYS WANT TO USE SO AS TO EVADE TAXES.
ZAMBIANS HAVE NEVER GOTTEN ANYTHING OUT OF WHAT THEY ACTUALLY WORK FOR AND GOVERNMENTS THAT HAVE COME AND GONE HAVE TOLERATED THIS STUPIDITY .
ITS A SHAME THAT THIS SO CALLED MINING GIANT IS EVEN ABLE TO BOAST YET IT HAS NOTHING TO SHOW.
*SOCIAL COOPERATE RESPONSIBILITY THELIZ NO…..!!!
*PENSION THELIZ NO…..!!!!
*LOW SALARIES
*POOR WORKMANSHIP
*INCOMPETENT EXPATRIATES
*INTIMIDATION BY THE PF HUMAN RESOURCES MANAGER.
ALOT HAS TO BE REVIEWED AT THESE MINES ( FQM MINES) KANSANSHI AND SENTINEL MINES.
TO BE HONEST, THESE ARE THE REASONS AS TO WHY UPND WON THE 12TH AUGUST ELECTIONS AND IF THE RELEVANT AUTHORITIES DONT INTERVENE THEN EMPLOYEES AT BOTH MINES MAY DIM THE CURRENT GOVERNMENT INCOMPETENT.
KABUSWE AND TAMBATAMBA SHOULD UP THEIR GAME OR ELSE PEOPLE MAY ASSUME THEY ARE EITHER INCOMPETENT OR CORRUPT.
yours faithfully
Disgruntled miner
P.JK