FQM SETS RECORD STRAIGHT ON FALSE RUMOUR OF MINE SALE

LUSAKA, ZAMBIA

First Quantum Minerals (FQM) has dismissed false rumours that it is in talks to sell a stake in its Zambian copper mines.

FQM operates the Kansanshi copper mine and smelter in Solwezi, and the Sentinel copper and the Enterprise nickel mines in Kalumbila District. Its Zambian mines are part of a global metals and mining business producing mainly copper, gold and nickel with assets in Zambia, Spain, Mauritania, Australia, Finland, Turkey, Panama, Argentina and Peru.

The company, listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange, responded to press reports unequivocally:

“There is no truth in the report that First Quantum is in discussions to sell a stake in its Zambian operations to Jiangxi Copper Corporation, or indeed any other company. As the nation’s largest taxpayer we remain fully committed to our Zambia operations and the associated economic and social contributions to the country,” said Dr Godwin Beene, FQM’s Country Manager.

