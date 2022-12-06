FQM STOLE $750M FROM ZAMBIA AND YOU WANT TO TRUST THEM WITH PROMISORY NOTES?-SILAVWE

Jackson Silavwe says First Quantum Minerals (FQM) stole USD750 million from Kansanshi Mines and were reported to Law Enforcement Agencies for this theft.

This money belong to the people of Zambia through ZCCM-IH. ZCCM-IH management reported the matter to the police because it was criminal.

In the new deal by the New Dawn Government, ZCCM-IH will be getting 3.1% (Not even a standard 5%) per year representing $50-60 Million Although ZCCM-IH still sits on the Board, it has given up 20% shareholding for 3.1% mineral royalty and the Companies Articles of Association have been ordered to be amended accordingly.

I call on ZCCM IH Plc to address the Nation through a live press conference urgently.

NEWS DIGGERS NEWSPAPER is on on firm ground to report that Government has GIVEN UP shares in Kansanshi Mine.

Silavwe Jackson

President

GPZ