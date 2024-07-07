Fr Chikoya questions provision of security by govt to Chabinga

By Mubanga Mubanga

Council of Churches in Zambia General Secretary Fr Emmanuel Chikoya has questioned the claims by State House that they are not involved in PF infighting when they are providing security to those championing the disintegration of the biggest opposition party.

And Fr Chikoya said it was shocking and totally unacceptable to declare the nine PF seats vacant, saying people must not on one hand pray for God to help the country while on the other hand we are creating problems deliberately…