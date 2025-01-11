Fr Chonde’s must not apologise for saying bad leader Herod will be removed – Rev Chilekwa
By Chinoyi Chipulu
Former Ndola Pastor’s Fellowship chairperson Reverend Chilekwa Mulenga says asking a servant of God to publicly apologise or clarify a Homily is very strange.
Rev Mulenga was reacting to a video where Ndola based Catholic priest Father Chalwe Chonde shared a video clarifying his recent Homily where he was describing King Herod as a selfish leader.
In his Homily, Fr Chonde who is also Radio Ichengelo company executive officer said King Herod did not want to be replaced by anyone because he was a bad leader but he would be removed.
But Rev Mulenga said Fr Chonde did not mention anyone, and therefore no need for him to
Tyrant Herald will indeed be removed.
As the good priest said, no one lives forever, and Herald’s time is getting closer.
Kuya beebele. Fake pressure.
Vote wisely in 2026.
So he meant HH?
Because Herold is biblical you can’t remove him…where is he?
This is why I say look at the name ( Chilekwa) and you know why such a follow up comment or remark.
Mutundu imbi don’t like to be ruled
Kano nga ebo.
HH can’t be removed by your voice. After all your voice is ku voicemail.
Chileminyonga! Ale Teka mpaka 20 sate 1 and third term.
Haleya halelapila.
Faka pressure!!!!
Then what was he insinuating? Was there any salvation in the utterances? If he was talking about Lungu, why bring politics on to the pulpit?
The church should stick to its calling, salvation and the need for people to turn to God in tough times, seek out his word in the last days as man is but a creation of God and will let man down from time to time. The bible says “Judge not, lest you be judged.” Chilekwa should stick to his calling, instead of trying to be the “Almighty in knowledge”
There is no salvation in witchcraft.
Haleya huyu.
Fellow Bembas, you are embarrassing us. Don’t use the pulpit to disseminate hatred of Tongas it’s distasteful even to God the maker. Hakainde Hichilema was anointed by God himself to serve Zambian at this very difficult transition time where NO OTHER ZAMBIAN WOULD HAVE MANAGED. It required somebody who is already rich, has no stealing and lying culture, of sober mind and with higher or excellent economic prowess and education and God had to choose the best student in an economics class from UNZA to do the job hence HH7. You indult him you insult the LORD who put him there. So my dear fellow Bembas and Easterners please accept to be ruled now. We have stolen long enough. Let others without kleptomania sanitize the country and BE QUITE, PRAY AND WATCH!!!!!. I am not UPND and I am a descendant of Chief Chipalo in Luwingu but we’ll educated and have lived in Southern province and whether you like it or not. The president of Zambia at this crucial time brought about by drought and Lungu’s carelessness and kleptomania, had to come from people with a culture of hard work and in Zambia that is non other than Tongas, Ilas, Luvales and Zambezi Lundas…note that I have left out Lozis because I know they don’t fit here. I know them very well. So the almighty chose HH7. Embress him and enjoy the ride as we behold God saving Zambia from the abyss where Lungu would have landed us. Have a blessed 2025.
“embrace”