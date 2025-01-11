Fr Chonde’s must not apologise for saying bad leader Herod will be removed – Rev Chilekwa

By Chinoyi Chipulu

Former Ndola Pastor’s Fellowship chairperson Reverend Chilekwa Mulenga says asking a servant of God to publicly apologise or clarify a Homily is very strange.

Rev Mulenga was reacting to a video where Ndola based Catholic priest Father Chalwe Chonde shared a video clarifying his recent Homily where he was describing King Herod as a selfish leader.

In his Homily, Fr Chonde who is also Radio Ichengelo company executive officer said King Herod did not want to be replaced by anyone because he was a bad leader but he would be removed.

But Rev Mulenga said Fr Chonde did not mention anyone, and therefore no need for him to https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/its-strange-to-ask-a-man-of-god-to-apologise-over-a-sermon-rev-chilekwa