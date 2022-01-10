Fr. Collins Chansa has died

The Catholic Diocese of Ndola is mourning one of its long serving Priests Rev. Fr. Collins Chansa who has died in Kitwe.

Catholic Diocese of Ndola Bishop Rt. Rev. Dr. Benjamin Phiri confirmed that Fr. Chansa was found dead in his bedroom at his residence in Riverside, Kitwe on Monday morning.

“We shall greatly miss his invaluable contribution to the evangelizing effort in our Diocese,” Bishop Phiri mourned.

“May the Lord of all Consolation be upon the Catholic Diocese of Ndola, the family of Fr. Collins Chansa and everyone who were touched by his life and ministry,” the Bishop added.

Fr. Chansa last August celebrated his 36th Priesthood Anniversary.

He was ordained Priest on 4th, August 1985.

He was born on 25th April, 1960 in Luanshya.

Fr. Chansa served at several Parishes and Diocesan institutions among them Mount Olivet Minor Seminary, St. Joseph – Itawa Parish, St. Francis Parish in Kalulushi, Kwacha- Bulangililo Parish in Kitwe and St. Peter’s Ipusukilo Parish in Kitwe.