Fr Mukosa questions why mealie-meal has not reduced to K50
By Mubanga Mubanga
Catholic priest of Kapesha Parish in Mansa Fr Chewe Mukosa says the Church is pro-poor and is questioning why promises such as reducing mealie-meal prices for 25kg bags to K50 has not happened, three years after President Hakainde Hichilema assumed office.
Last week, UPND media director Mark Simuwe wrote a letter to the three Church mother bodies, among them Evangelical Fellowship of Zambia (EFZ), Council of Churches in Zambia (CCZ) and Zambia Council of Catholic Bishops (ZCCB).
He questioned the silence from the Church on what he termed as insults on Zambia’s political discourse, in apparent reference to Francis Kapwepwe also know as ‘Why Me.’
He stated that what was more worrying and concerning was the- silence of the Church especially when the said person went further to insult particular.
But speaking with Daily Revelation, Fr Mukosa said the Church was not silent as it was busy speaking for the poor.
“The Church is pro poor, the Church will always stand for the marginalised in society. The Church stands for the food basket that is being presented by JCTR, (Jesuit Centre for Theological Reflection) have you looked at it? The Church is looking at the hardship for the people of Zambia,” Fr Mukosa said. “So, that is not being as silent as possible, and even when you are talking to me,
Amen Father.
WhyMe speaks on behalf of all citizens, except the relatives of Hakainde and a few of his misguided tribesmen, that are suffering from this unprecedented high cost of living, despite Hakainde’s many promises to reduce it as he mocked PF prior to 2021 elections.
We are also confused as to why Tonga people that publicly insult ECL and Bemba people are never arrested. So to the rest of us, WhyMe is a hero that will be handsomely recognised and rewarded for facing up to this unprecedented brutal and tribal regime.
Vote wisely in 2026.
Dear Reverend Mukosha the priest of I,do expect you to preach hard work and not encourage laziness let’s work hard for the country to prosper ba father, Mukosha remember what does the bible tell us about hard work?eccl 3 vs 3_13 the bible talks about hard work then you enjoy what comes from your labour and 2 thessalonians 3 vs 10 Paul is saying that if a man does not work he shall not eat.Servant of God please God has put you there to collect wrong attitude of laziness that is in people who think they can be always be given free food the time for manna is gone .
BaMwamba, these pfidiots pretending to be priests or bishops, God has or had nothing to with them wearing the collar. Only a pfidiot cadre will ask for mealie meal for k50 so don’t stress about such statements!!!
Father get real. Look at the economy how possible is that. Father pray for a good harvest because the government cannot be blamed for last year’s drought.
Stay in your lane. Matthew 28: 19 -20 talks about the great commission. When did you ever preach about making disciples for Christ?
Your Pope is critically sick on a ventilator and instead holding prayer vigils you are busy campaigning for Lungu. May God have mercy on you.
Besides how will Msoze meal cost below the price of Maize? What about production costs?
Check first the cost of production and tell us why it should cost K50.
Mukosa you wanted who to produce for you??Do you grow maize yourself ka mukosa.PF priest he is talking nonsense no wonder some of us we just sit home than going to church and being told politics instead of the word of God.To check in his you you are going to find the foreign materials including condoms these priests of nowadays,I miss old Catholic church not this one full of mafias.
It is always distressing when our own speak devoid of truth. But instead of the bad replies from some of our friends here, may be just him. May some Govt officials answer please. An answer such as the outgoing govt which didn’t seem to do all wrong, got debt that has chocked us; the restructuring has taken a toll; then we had serious drought in living memory and crop failed; we had to import to survive. To make the mealie meal not to get that high, we engaged ZNS and for most we managed to hold it at 250 (which may as well be at 59 if we take inflation into consideration but you may not want to hear that, I leave it but most importantly, we increased on the farmer side of this, a bag K300 to encourage them to produce more. You might need to remember in those you hold dear, a farmer was only getting K120!) that means, this year we will have a bumper harvest and mealie meal may come down. Might not come down to 50 revenant Fr but at least both farmers and citizens may have plenty. Let us encourage our people to farm more, they will have more money. .ore money because now Reverend Fr, the parents pay less or nothing at schools. Money saved may be channeled to a bag of mealie meal at 250 but might be less. Hope I have tried to answer you Fr.
Just look at his head and reach your own decision, Sir
Ba father Mukosa, bushe mwikala kwisa? The dynamics of the economy have changed drastically, they have evolved and you seem to me to have been left far behind. Do a small research on the same commodity you are talking about in the neighbouring countries including South Africa. Come back and tell us about that country selling 25kg of the commodity the equivalent of K50. For argument’s sake, if you buy a 25Kg at K50, how much should the farmer sell 50kg bag of maize, factoring in all the inputs, labour and logistics? Let’s be fair gentlemen. Leave HH alone to work.
There is no need to ask do a research or start producing and put it on that price
Sorry I failed to get your point. What exactly is your point?
Father Mukosa, grow your own maize, put all inputs like firtiliser, pesticides and herbicides, pay the labour costs form planting to harverating and transport to the milling plant, have the maize ground to mealie meal, transport the mealie meal back to your home and the calculate the cost. Some so called fathers do not have brains, how can you ask such a useless question. Yes the one who came up with that price was not right but you know better
It is just unfortunate that people like Fr Mukosa wants to support young men like Why me who can throw insults at elders.We still encourage you to speak for the poor and vulnerable people but must mind who to give support.You must instead call the young man for counseling and understand his challenges and help.If you are in a wrong department of immorality then you may not be the right person for the job.You have to be careful otherwise parents may withdraw their children from your congregation eko mulongana uko ku Mansa church.Let us guide young ones well