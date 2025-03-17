Fr Mukosa questions why mealie-meal has not reduced to K50



By Mubanga Mubanga



Catholic priest of Kapesha Parish in Mansa Fr Chewe Mukosa says the Church is pro-poor and is questioning why promises such as reducing mealie-meal prices for 25kg bags to K50 has not happened, three years after President Hakainde Hichilema assumed office.





Last week, UPND media director Mark Simuwe wrote a letter to the three Church mother bodies, among them Evangelical Fellowship of Zambia (EFZ), Council of Churches in Zambia (CCZ) and Zambia Council of Catholic Bishops (ZCCB).





He questioned the silence from the Church on what he termed as insults on Zambia’s political discourse, in apparent reference to Francis Kapwepwe also know as ‘Why Me.’



He stated that what was more worrying and concerning was the- silence of the Church especially when the said person went further to insult particular.



But speaking with Daily Revelation, Fr Mukosa said the Church was not silent as it was busy speaking for the poor.





“The Church is pro poor, the Church will always stand for the marginalised in society. The Church stands for the food basket that is being presented by JCTR, (Jesuit Centre for Theological Reflection) have you looked at it? The Church is looking at the hardship for the people of Zambia,” Fr Mukosa said. “So, that is not being as silent as possible, and even when you are talking to me,



https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/fr-mukosa-questions-why-mealie-meal-has-not-reduced-to-k50/