FRA DATA ENTRY SPECIALIST NABBED OVER K1 MILLION THEFT

Bruce Mwale

The Drug Enforcement Commission through its Anti-Money Laundering Investigations Unit has arrested a Data Entry Specialist at the Food Reserve Agency (FRA) for forgery and uttering false documents, theft by servant and money laundering involving over K1 million.

The Commission has charged and arrested Gregory Kunda for Forgery and Uttering False Documents contrary to sections 342 and 352 respectively of the Penal Code Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia, Theft by Servant contrary to section 278 of the Penal Code and Money Laundering contrary to section 7 of the Prohibition and Prevention of Money Laundering Act No. 14 of 2001 as amended by Act No. 44 of 2010 of the Laws of Zambia.

Particulars of the matter are that Gregory Kunda aged 39 of House No. 80 Makoma Village, in Nakonde, whilst acting together with other persons unknown in 2022, stole 324 metric tonnes of maize worth K1,296, 000 by issuing fraudulent instructions for the release of the maize purporting that it was being collected by named company when in fact not.

He further forged and uttered the statement of accounts for the named company purporting that its account was overdrawn when in fact not.

In another matter, the Anti-Money Laundering Investigations Unit has charged and arrested Abigail Nzima aged 33 a Loans Officer at a known financial institution for Theft by Servant involving K19, 040, contrary to section 278 of the Penal Code.

The two are on bond and will appear in court soon.

This is according to a statement issued to Diamond News by Drug Enforcement Commission Public Relations Officer Hussein Khan