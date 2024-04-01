FRA DENIES RUNNING OUT OF MAIZE IN CHISAMBA DISTRICT

The Food Reserve Agency -FRA has refuted allegations made by Economic Freedom Fighters –EFF- leader Kasonde Mwenda that the agency had run out of maize in Chisamba District and that hunger is deepening in the area.

EFF Leader Kasonde Mwenda made claims last Friday, that FRA had run out of maize in Chisamba district and that hunger was deepening in the area.

But FRA Public Relations Coordinator John Chipandwe says Chisamba District is food secure with over 78,732 by 50 kilogramme bags of maize while central province has a total of 413,297 by 50 kilogramme bags in the agency storage facilities.

Mr. Chipandwe says claims by the EFF leader are false, irresponsible and dangerous, contending that the agency would not neglect any person in its service provision.

He has advised members of the public and those aspiring for political office such as Mr. Mwenda, to be responsible and factual when commenting on emotive and sensitive matters that have the potential to cause civil unrest.