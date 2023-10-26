FRA fails to surpass 17,000 metric tons maize purchase in Eastern Province.

Government says the Food Reserve Agency FRA has failed to meet its target for the maize purchase in Eastern Province.

Minister of Agriculture Rueben Mtolo Phiri says he is disappointed that for the first time, Eastern Province has failed to surpass 17,000 metric tons of maize, despite being one of the maize producers in the country.

Mr. Phiri who is also Chipata Central Member of Parliament announced that as of yesterday, the agency had only managed to buy 17,000 metric tons of maize despite government offering farmers a good price.

Mr. Phiri who didn’t indicate the expected target for the province stated that most farmers decided to sell their maize to unscrupulous buyers who have contributed to the agency’s failure to buy more maize from farmers.

The Minister said this yesterday in Chipata when he commissioned a one by three classroom block at Kauzu Primary School.

Breeze FM