FRA is inviting transporters to move 101,000 metric of maize to the Copperbelt and 69,150 of maize to Lusaka from the southern and Eastern province to increase the availability of mealimeal in the month of April.



This is the highest quantity released in a single month for Copperbelt since independence.



101,000 metric tones by 50kg of maize by 1.8 is 3,678,000 bags of 25kg of mealie meal.