FRA MAIZE DEALERS WILL FACE THE LAW- LUBUSHA



Chipangali Member of Parliament Andrew Lubusha has cautioned certain individuals who are colluding with locals to purchase bulk FRA maize for resale purposes.





Mr. Lubusha informed journalists in an interview yesterday that he has received credible reports that some dealers are utilizing local individuals in Chipangali to acquire FRA maize in bulk, and warned that the law will soon take action against them.





Furthermore, during the same interview, Mr. Lubusha acknowledged the challenges faced by the community in accessing funds under the cash for work initiative, but assured the public that the issues have been resolved and that individuals will commence receiving their allowances.





He stated that some of the reasons for the delayed payment arose from sim card and mobile money registration issues.



Mr. Lubusha was quick to mention that his office has engaged the local authority to sensitize the beneficiaries on the correct procedures to receive their cash for work payments.





He commended President Hakainde Hichilema for securing affordable maize, which he said was a vital step towards alleviating hunger in Zambia.





Meanwhile, the Chipangali lawmaker shared his inspiring story of investing his gratuity in buses to provide dignified transportation for mourners, addressing a critical community need.