FRA Marketing Assistant At Mpongwe Depot Nabbed For Theft Of 330 Bags Of Maize

FRA MARKETING ASSISTANT AT MPONGWE DEPOT NABBED FOR THEFT OF 330 BY 50KG BAGS OF MAIZE

By Michael Kaluba

Police on the Copperbelt have arrested a 38 year old Marketing Assistant at Food Reserve Agency-FRA Mpongwe Depot, Ernest Katongo, for the offence of Theft by Servant involving 330 by 50 kilograms bags of maize.

It is alleged that Katongo 38, stole 330 by 50KG bags of maize valued at K82, 500, the property of FRA in Mpongwe district.

Copperbelt Police Commissioner Peacewell Mweemba reveals that on 8 January 2023, Ephraim Mvula, 36, of Silverest Lusaka, who is also a Security Coordinator at FRA Headquarters, reported that he received information that the accused who is the in-charge at FRA Mpongwe depot, had removed 300 bags of maize from the shed without the knowledge of the headquarters.

Mr. Mweemba explains that the FRA security made a follow up to Mpongwe on Thursday last week and discovered that 330 by 50 kilogram bags of maize were missing from the shed coinciding with Mr. Katongo’s failure to report for work as he was nowhere to be seen.

He further disclosed that the FRA security with the help of Paramilitary Police Officers attached to FRA, made their own investigations and came to discover that bags of maize in question were taken using a truck registration number AJE 9465 and trailer registration number AJE 9464 belonging to Orbet Mutambo of Lwano District, Central Province.

The suspect was later apprehended in Kapiri Mponshi and taken to Mpongwe police for further police action.

PHOENIX NEWS