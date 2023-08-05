FRA PAYS OUT OVER EIGHT HUNDRED MILLION KWACHA TO FARMERS DURING THIS YEAR’S ON-GOING CROP MARKETING SEASON

The Food Reserve Agency (FRA) has paid out eight hundred and eighty-seven million kwacha (K887,000,000.00) to farmers that have delivered Grade A white maize during this year’s on-going crop-marketing season.

The total quantity of maize purchased so far as at 3rd August 2023 is two hundred and one thousand metric tonnes (201,000.00MTs).

FRA Spokesperson John Chipandwe tells Byta FM Zambia that this is equivalent to four million, twenty four thousand, and nine by fifty kilogramme (4,024,009 X 50kg) bags of Grade A white maize.

Chipandwe says the stock has been purchased from a total of 1,301 satellite depots that are currently operational during this year’s crop marketing season.

He says as the season progresses, farmers must continue delivering white maize and paddy rice to FRA for the country’s national strategic food reserves.

Chipandwe says this will ensure continued national food security.

He says funds are available and the Agency is paying promptly once crops are delivered.

Chipandwe says farmers are further encouraged to clean their grains from their homesteads before going to the nearest depot as the process of cleaning their grains at depots prolongs the buying process.

