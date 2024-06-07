FRA STARTS BUYING MAIZE FROM SATELLITE DEPOTS AT K330 PER 50KG BAG.

Here are the highlights;

✅The Food Reserve Agency (FRA) has with immediate effect commenced buying Grade A Non-genetically modified white maize from small scale farmers in all its satellite depots countrywide.

✅The Agency is buying a 50kg bag of white maize at K330 or K6,600 per metric tonne.

✅ The set price is reflective of production cost, and current market trends.

✅All FRA satellite depots countrywide are now open and ready to receive maize from small-scale farmers.

✅Due to the drought experienced, the Agency has increased the number of depots in areas that did not experience drought and are likely to record good harvests.

✅During this year’s crop marketing season, the FRA is continue to pay cash on the spot to farmers delivering maize to its depots.

✅The Agency will also be paying farmers through designated banks as well as mobile money platforms to quicken the payment process.

✅The commencement of maize purchases in satellite depots compliments other initiatives put in place by Government as a response to the drought situation aimed at replenishing National Strategic Food Reserves.

✅In this regard, the Agency is appealing to farmers to prioritise household and national food security by selling their excess maize to FRA.