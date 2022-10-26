FRA TO CLEAR DEBT TO FARMERS ON OCTOBER 31

Agriculture Minister REUBEN MTOLO says the Food Reserve Agency- FRA – will clear the outstanding debt owed to farmers who supplied maize for the 2021 -2022 Maize Marketing season by October 31, 2022.



Mr. MTOLO says the Agency will stop buying maize from farmers on October 31, 2022.

He told parliament in a ministerial statement that Government is aware of the negative impact that would result in delay of clearing the debt.



Mr. MUTOLO added Government will ensure that the farmers are paid for them to prepare for the 2022- 2023 farming season.

On the delivery of fertilizer to farmer the Agricultural Minister told parliament that Government has delivered about 30 percent of fertilizer under the Comprehensive Agricultural Support Programme-CASP.