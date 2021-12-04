FRA to raise K1.8bn from maize sales – Enough to clear all farmers

The answer to clear the entire outstanding bill of K1.6 billion owed to mostly local farmers who have supplied maize to the Food Reserve Agency – FRA seem to have been found by the new dawn government.

FRA has put out a maize sales program that will see the agency sell off 450,000 tons of its reserves. The agency had decided to increase the amount of maize to be purchased from local farmers by an extra 500,000 tons after the country posted a notable bumper harvest in the 2020/2021 Agro season.- Zambian Business Times