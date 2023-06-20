France asks for invite to Brics summit in South Africa

Paris has requested to attend a Brics summit scheduled to take place in South Africa in August, France’s Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna said on Monday.

“We are thinking aloud – but this is obviously a decision that only the countries concerned can take – about the possibility of continuing this dialogue, why not at the Brics summit or in another format,” she said following talks with her South African counterpart Naledi Pandor.

Brics is an acronym for Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. It is seen by some as an alternative to the G7 group of developed nations, who’ve been highly critical of China and Russia.

South Africa is currently holding the Brics presidency.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to visit Paris later this week to further discuss the French request.