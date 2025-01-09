France Reacts To Allegation Of Plotting With Nigeria To Destabilise Niger Republic

France on Wednesday described as “groundless” the allegation by Niger that Nigeria had offered space in its territory to France to destabilise the former French colony.

Mr Bertrand de Seissan, political Counsellor to the Embassy of France in Nigeria, expressed this thought in Abuja.

“This allegation is groundless. This has never been discussed, nor even suggested by either France or Nigeria,” the political counsellor said.

It will be recalled that Abdourahamane Tchiani, the Nigerien military leader, plotted to destabilise the country by using neighbouring Benin and Nigeria as bases for attacks.

Tchiani, who spoke in Hausa in an interview, alleged that France was negotiating with terrorists in Nigeria to destabilise his country.

He said France made a “substantial payment to President Bola Tinubu” to establish a military base in Nigeria.

“They (France) met and negotiated with Boko Haram/Bakurawa (a possible variation of the pronunciation of Lakurawa, a new terrorist group in Nigeria),” Tchiani said.