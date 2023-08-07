France stops funding Burkina Faso

All budgetary and development assistance from France to Burkina Faso has been halted.

The announcement follows a statement from the military administration in Burkina Faso that any use of force against the coup leaders in the adjacent Niger would constitute a declaration of war.

The similar stance has been adopted by the Mali military government.

It happens after a deadline set by the West African bloc Ecowas for the military coup leaders in Niger to reinstate ousted President Mohamed Bazoum and restore constitutional order expired on Sunday night.

Regarding the next course of action, which could involve military intervention, Ecowas has not yet made a statement.

This would be the “last option” if all other political and diplomatic measures were unsuccessful, according to the grouping previously.