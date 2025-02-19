France to host second meeting on Ukraine

French President Emmanuel Macron is set to host a second meeting with European leaders on the war in Ukraine in just a few hours.

Around 15 countries are expected to take part, with most joining on video link as Macron dials in with Romania’s interim president Ilie Bolojan from the Elysée Palace in Paris.

It comes just two days after an emergency Ukraine security meeting joined by the UK, Germany, Italy, Poland, Spain, Denmark and the Netherlands, alongside top EU representatives and Nato Secretary General Mark Rutte.

There, they announced they’d spend more on their own defence, and agreed Ukraine needs to be involved in decisions about its future, as talks continued between Russia and the US yesterday, with no invite for the rest of the world.

The UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer is expected to host another meeting in coming weeks, after he goes to Washington DC to talk with US President Donald Trump, the BBC understands.