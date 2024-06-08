Frankfurt Airport sees distractions after the discovery of WWII bomb

Construction workers at Frankfurt Airport discovered a phosphorus bomb from the Second World War, according to police.

The operator of Frankfurt Airport has issued a warning about potential flight disruptions due to the discovery of a World War II (WW2) bomb.

According to authorities cited by Germany’s DPA news agency, a highway has been closed and four runways are out of service in preparation for a controlled detonation scheduled for Friday evening.

Airport operator Fraport announced on X, formerly known as Twitter, that these disruptions are expected to continue until 9 p.m. local time (1900 UTC/GMT).

“Check flight status before travelling to the airport and allow extra time for your journey. We also recommend you check in as early as possible for your flight,” the post on X said.