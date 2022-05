FRANKIE MUSONDA ISSUED WITH ZAMBIAN PASSPORT, NOW ELIGIBLE FOR AFCON QUALIFIERS

CITIZENSHIP Board have approved scottish based defender Frankie Musonda’s application to become a Zambian.

The Raith Rovers player who has a Zambian father and a scottish mother, is now eligible to play competitive matches for Chipolopolo after he was issued with the Zambian passport.

This was confirmed by Ministry of Home Affairs spokesperson Nephas Chifuta earlier today.