Fred M’membe buys coffin for Dandy Crazy. Boasts by circulating receipt on social media

SOCIALIST PARTY BUYS CASKET FOR KING DANDY



…the party has decided to pay for his Casket as a way of extending a helping hand says Kelvin Kaunda



Lusaka… Sunday, January 5, 2025



SOCIALIST Party (SP) has bought a Casket worth over K50, 000 for the late artiste Wesley Chibambo, popularly known as King Dandy.





SP National Youth Chairperson Kelvin Kaunda says as a way of extending a helping hand to ease the burden on late King Dandy’s family, the party has decided to pay for his Casket.





“As Socialist Party, we decided to extend a helping hand to ease the burden on the bereaved family. We know a lot of well wishers, including our fellow opposition political party leaders and musicians have offered the necessary support. And as such, we considered it befitting that we pay for and secure a befitting Casket for ‘King Dandy’ costing K51,600,” said MCC Kelvin Kaunda.





The celebrated Artiste who had a very close relationship with Chairman Kaunda will be put to rest tomorrow, January 6, at Leopard Hill Memorial in Lusaka.



The 47 year-old King Dandy succumbed to injuries following a tragic road traffic accident on December 31, 2024.





He met his fate when he was on his way to Kitwe on the Copperbelt where he was scheduled to perform at New Year’s Eve.



Four other people, including Dandy Krazy’s dancer, driver and backing vocalist, died in the same accident.