 Fred M’membe detained by police in Serenje for allegedly discharging a fire arm during a political fracas

FRED M’MEMBE ARRESTED FOR DISCHARGING FIREARM AT A UPND CAMPAIGN CENTRE IN SERENJE
April 7th, 2023
SERENJE – Police in Serenje have picked and detained Socialist Party Leader Fred M’membe for allegedly firing gunshots at Four way UPND campaign centre
Mr. M’membe who tried to escape the police dragnet was captured at Ndabala police check point as he attempted to run away.
M’membe who led a group of Socialist Party cadres attacked a UPND camp in the on-going local government election campaigns for muchinda ward in Serenje where several UPND members and ordinary citizens were injured.
The Socialist Party leader after discharging his firearm attempted to escape at the sight of the police but was captured at Ndabala check point and is currently in detention with 4 other Socialist Party officials.
Our staffer in Muchinda reports that the attack at the camp angered local residents who descended on the assailants leaving several people injured and are currently receiving medical attention.
Central Province Minister Credo Nanjuwa confirmed the attack on the camp as well as the subsequent arrest of the opposition leader in an interview with The Falcon in Serenje.
More details later
(C) THE FALCON
Oh gosh this Homo he has turned into al shalbab
The story does not ring right. I would rather wait to hear Dr. M’membe’s version of events before passing judgment.
It sounds a bit out of his character for him to attack a UPND camp just like that.
I agree. The UPND have a bad way of spinning the truth, ultimately telling lies.
There is NO way opposition cadres can attack UPND cadres.
It seems he might have fired the shots because his life was in danger.
It is very disappointing that opposition is getting victimised in this way. Hakainde has forgotten what he himself went through as opposition.
Power is sweet. Power corrupts.
UPND won election through lies. But this time it will not work. If there is mealie meal there is no as lies will not produce it.
Lies lies lies……That’s exactly HH’s character.