 Fred M’membe detained by police in Serenje for allegedly discharging a fire arm during a political fracas

FRED M’MEMBE ARRESTED FOR DISCHARGING FIREARM AT A UPND CAMPAIGN CENTRE IN SERENJE

April 7th, 2023

SERENJE – Police in Serenje have picked and detained Socialist Party Leader Fred M’membe for allegedly firing gunshots at Four way UPND campaign centre



Mr. M’membe who tried to escape the police dragnet was captured at Ndabala police check point as he attempted to run away.

M’membe who led a group of Socialist Party cadres attacked a UPND camp in the on-going local government election campaigns for muchinda ward in Serenje where several UPND members and ordinary citizens were injured.



The Socialist Party leader after discharging his firearm attempted to escape at the sight of the police but was captured at Ndabala check point and is currently in detention with 4 other Socialist Party officials.



Our staffer in Muchinda reports that the attack at the camp angered local residents who descended on the assailants leaving several people injured and are currently receiving medical attention.



Central Province Minister Credo Nanjuwa confirmed the attack on the camp as well as the subsequent arrest of the opposition leader in an interview with The Falcon in Serenje.



More details later

(C) THE FALCON