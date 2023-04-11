FRED M’MEMBE IS A MENACE TO ZAMBIA- Nsofwa

By Nsofwa Hamundombe

FRED M’MEMBE IS A MENACE TO ZAMBIA.

After realising that his political ideology has no place in Zambia and world over, Fred Namakando M’membe has resorted to violence in view of seeking public sympathy which is far fetched as our citizenry know this man as a divisive and tribally inclined elitists who is known for taking advantage of other people’s opportunities in life.

If the whole lot of Dr Fred Namakando M’membe, the one aspiring for the top most job in Zambia can attack the ruling party’s campaign team and discharge a fire arm in full view of his supporters, then what kind of a leader is he?

What happened in Serenje is the opposition’s litmus test on the UPND and it’s Alliance partners if they can handle their violence before, during and after the 2026 Presidential and General elections.

The Police in Serenje should be commended for bringing to book the Socialists and we hope that Dr Fred M’membe will be made to account for his trigger excited mentality.

Its no wonder that most deadly criminals from the PF led by infamous Inno Kalimanshi have made a political bed of convenience with the Socialist Party due to their common criminal mindedness.

Time and again, we have been urging the New Dawn Government to keep on monitoring activities of the Fred Namakando M’membe led party especially in rural areas as they are a potential rebel group considering the semi – military regalia their security personnel wear and heavy armoured trucks they use.

We shall not allow these Socialists to to introduce a political gun culture in Zambia.

We are creating an equitable, prosperous and united Zambia.

Nsofwa Hamudombe

Ambassador for Development