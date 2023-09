Delegates and Heads of Government arrive at the State Pavillion Lounges in Harare, Zimbabwe for the inauguration of His Excellency, the President-Elect, Dr. Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa.

We have been received by the Hon. Vice President of Zimbabwe and Minister of Health and Child Care (Rtd) Dr. C. G.D. N. Chiwenga.

Fred M’membe