FRED M’MEMBE NEEDS PROTECTION- Innocent Phiri IP

FRED M’MEMBE NEEDS PROTECTION

By Innocent Phiri IP

Today I wake up worrying about the life of comrade Dr. Fred M’membe, Socialist Party (SP) president looking at the speeches he has released of late.

Cde M’membe is a true revolunary we have in this Country who can be compared to the likes of Sankara Thomas, Gadafi, John Pombe Magufuli etc as he is able to provock the ears of the Western Countries such America and others for their growing appetite in the affairs of Africa.

Unfortunately, we just watch and enjoy his speeches without looking at the risks Dr. M’membe is in today in that his speeches have unsettled many out there especially Americans hence if we don’t protect him I’m afraid he might killed just as they did to President Gadafi and other great revolunaries.

I strongly feel that cde Fred M’membe requires our protection, because the West are not happy and they might be strategizing on how to get rid of such people for openly exposing them.

Cdes! it can’t be business as usual let’s protect each other.

My thoughts.

Ooh my Africa!!!

God save Mother Zambia

#IP The Son of Motivation

#Pan-africanist