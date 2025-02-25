FRED M’MEMBE OPTIMISTIC ZAMBIANS WILL CHANGE GOVERNMENT NEXT YEAR



By Leah Ngoma



Socialist Party Leader Dr Fred M’membe says the UPND is heading toward defeat in the 2026 general elections as evidenced by the growing public dissatisfaction.





In a statement, Dr. M’membe says Zambians are struggling with worsening economic conditions and a lack of hope, which he attributes to government’s alleged failure to govern effectively.





Dr M’membe has accused the current regime of failing to understand the concerns of the Zambian people, stating that they have abandoned principles, integrity and credibility.





He says Zambians are now convinced that the current regime cannot be trusted to continue running the affairs of the country due to unfulfilled promises and economic hardships.





As the 2026 elections approach, Dr. M’membe has expressed confidence that the growing dissatisfaction among citizens would lead to a change in government.



PHOENIX NEWS