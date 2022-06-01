COMRADE-IN-ARMS: Fred M’membe Relying On A Blend Of Young & Experienced Leaders To Topple President Hichilema

Socialist Party president Fred M’membe has strategically kept an open door policy to woo as many supporters as he can.

M’membe has lately been meeting characters of all political hues and shape.

Within the last week, the former Post Newspaper boss has met Munir Zulu and Chilufya Tayali.

He has also appointed Socialist Party provincial heads and continues to build his base in rural areas.

Can M’membe’s strategy help him topple President Hichilema at the ballot in 2026?