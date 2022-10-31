Fred M’membe Says Southern Province Is Being Favoured In The Recruitment Of Teachers, Nurses, Military And Police Personnel

DESPERATE ACTIONS
Under pressure for jobs and other benefits from their party cadres, the UPND leadership is resorting to very dangerous desperate actions to convert government and state institutions into apparatuses for partisan favours, nepotism and payback. The recruitment of teachers, nurses, military and police personnel will follow the same pattern – partisan, nepotism, regionalism. A base is being planned for Southern Province.
They are telling their cadres to be patient as money will be coming from abroad for distribution. And they are telling them CDF rules will be changed by December to make it easy to channel money to UPND cadres.
This is what they are promising UPND cadres. Where does this approach leave the rest of Zambians? What are the consequences of such an approach?
Fred M’membe
President of the Socialist Party
This man is obsessed with tribe.He can’t hide his hatred for tongas.
There is no meat in this write up, and the man says he’s a man of letters.
Where is the evidence?
He who alleges must prove!
Membe is mentally sick. He has no message tothe electorates. If it is not tongas, it’s imperialists
Very narrow minded.
Mmembe is talking for the sake of attention seeking, for the nation to know that he is still around. His talks all lack substance and regretably he says things which even himself knows that he is lying. If CDF rules are changed how will this benefit only Sputhern Province ? Let him provide evidence on recruitment of Teachers Nurses Police and Military personnel. Southern province is more urbanized qith many tribes having settled and living there. Is Mmembe saying the recruitment in southern will strictly be based on being Tonga? Mmembe s hatred for Tongas needs to be put in check. Its him who a few years ago called Southetn Province a Bantustan.