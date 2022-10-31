Fred M’membe Says Southern Province Is Being Favoured In The Recruitment Of Teachers, Nurses, Military And Police Personnel

DESPERATE ACTIONS

Under pressure for jobs and other benefits from their party cadres, the UPND leadership is resorting to very dangerous desperate actions to convert government and state institutions into apparatuses for partisan favours, nepotism and payback. The recruitment of teachers, nurses, military and police personnel will follow the same pattern – partisan, nepotism, regionalism. A base is being planned for Southern Province.

They are telling their cadres to be patient as money will be coming from abroad for distribution. And they are telling them CDF rules will be changed by December to make it easy to channel money to UPND cadres.



This is what they are promising UPND cadres. Where does this approach leave the rest of Zambians? What are the consequences of such an approach?

Fred M’membe

President of the Socialist Party